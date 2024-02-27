Gérard Depardieu: French actor accused of groping female movie decorator in fresh sexual assault allegation
Actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of groping a female movie decorator during filming in 2021, in the most recent allegation levelled against the French actor. In her complaint to the Paris prosecutor's office, the 53-year-old woman accuses the French star of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults, her lawyer Carine Durrieu Diebolt said.
The complainant claims the 75-year-old grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach, and breasts during filming for the movie Les Volets Verts. Ms Durrieu Diebolt says other people intervened to stop the alleged assault. However, Depardieu has yet to respond to the latest allegation despite requests, reported Sky News.
In 2020, Depardieu was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges following allegations from actress Charlotte Arnould. Ms Durrieu Diebolt is also representing Arnould in that case.
The veteran actor has previously been accused of inappropriate advances, groping and gestures by 13 other women who worked with him, according to a French site that published their claims. Depardieu has since denied the claims of rape and sexual assault made against him in an open letter to Le Figaro, one of France's best known publication last October.
In it, he said he had "never, ever abused a woman" and that "hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach". Depardieu previously denied all the claims against him through a lawyer.
Depardieu, celebrated as one of France's most renowned actors, has gained acclaim for his roles in iconic films like Cyrano de Bergerac and Jean de Florette, as well as for his contributions to Hollywood with notable successes such as Green Card and The Man In The Iron Mask. With a prolific career spanning six decades and encompassing around 200 films, he stands out as one of the few French actors to establish a significant presence in the American film industry.
However, in recent years, Depardieu has faced legal scrutiny. In 2021, French authorities initiated a formal investigation into allegations of rape against him. Despite maintaining his innocence and not facing any convictions related to these accusations, he suffered consequences such as the revocation of the National Order of Quebec in 2023.
