Glen Michael, the Scottish television entertainer best known for his long-running children’s programme Cartoon Cavalcade, has died at the age of 99.

His family confirmed to STV that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening at his home in South Ayrshire.

Michael, born Cecil Buckland in Devon in 1926, became a household name across Scotland thanks to Cartoon Cavalcade, which he wrote and presented for 26 years on STV. The show first aired in 1966 and went on to become a record-breaking staple of children's television in the country.

Taking inspiration for his stage name from his admiration for band leader Glenn Miller, Michael began his career entertaining British troops alongside his wife Beryl during the Second World War before joining the RAF himself. After the war, he performed with notable Scottish acts such as Ricki Fulton and Jack Milroy.

He was also featured in numerous STV programmes and dramas. Though his fame was largely rooted in regional broadcasting, Hollywood briefly came calling when Scottish comic book writer Mark Millar invited him to film a cameo for the 2010 adaptation of Kick-Ass. Although his scene was eventually cut, Michael attended the premiere and later said the experience made him feel “like a real star.”

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Audience at STV described him as a “wonderful performer”. He said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Glen Michael has passed away. Glen was a wonderful performer and personality, and we know that many viewers will have very fond memories of him,” Hain said.

“He was an STV legend, with Glen Michael’s Cavalcade a particular favourite for children across Scotland during its 26-year run. Our thoughts are with his family at this time, and we send them our deepest condolences.”