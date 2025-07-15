Influencer Grace Beverley has shared on TikTok how her bag was “robbed” while it was placed “between her feet” as she sat outside at a restaurant in Notting Hill.

Grace shared the video on TikTok to her fans yesterday (Monday 14 July) with the caption: “Please stay vigilant (even if you’re sharing juicy goss!!)“. In the video Grace explains that she was sat outside Zephyr restaurant in Notting Hill when her “whole bag” that was placed “between her feet” was robbed.

She said: “This man managed to get the whole thing. Me and my sister were talking about juicy gossip so I feel that could get in the way. But, could you believe my entire bag, my brand new, first-ever, vintage Chanel, is dead”.

The video then proceeds to show CCTV footage of Grace and her sister sat outside the restaurant while a man continues to walk past and round the table where they are sitting. He then appears to sit just behind Grace and slowly remove her bag from under her feet, wrap it into another bag and then walk off.

One user wrote in the comments: “Omg this just happened to me in Notting Hill a few days ago on this same street, I fear it might be the same guy, took my whole bag, I actually got the bag back, they’d discarded the bag down the street but kept the bank cards. Sending all my good vibes that the Chanel makes its way back to you.”

Another added: “I am so sorry about your bag, but I just can’t believe it happened at Zephyr. I love that place so much and are constantly dining there. I have always felt relatively safe there, but I guess we just have to be vigilant (which you were), everywhere in the city.”