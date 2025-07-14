A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Keira Knightly attended Wimbledon 2025 alongside influencer Mia Zelu who went viral.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Influencer Mia Zelu is certainly not a household name, but it is Mia rather than the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Keira Knighty who went viral at Wimbledon 2025. For those of you who are not familiar with Mia Zelu, she has 162K followers on Instagram and on July 6, shared a photograph of what appeared to be the influencer at Wimbledon.

Mia Zelu shared photographs of herself appearing to be at Wimbledon 2025 and wrote: “Still not over the event… but the party’s a whole other game 🎾✨Which Wimbledon match was your fave?#wimbledon #tennislife” It would appear that the majority of the people who commented on this post naturally assumed Mia Zelu had been at Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan wrote: "You are very lucky to be there. Enjoy,” Mia simply replied with a red heart emoji, whilst another said: “Forget the matches. I’m there for the drinks and watches.”

As AI influencer Mia Zelu goes viral at Wimbledon, why I fear she creates more unrealistic beauty standards . Photo:miazelu/Instagram | miazelu/Instagram

However, for those of you who are more eagle-eyed when it comes to influencers might have spotted something a bit different about Mia Zelu. In her Instagram bio, after mentioning that her account is about “fashion inspo, daily moments & memories, it lists herself as an Influencer AI.

The New York Post reported that “Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant had liked many of her posts, leading them to believe that he’d been “catfished.”“Rishabh Pant thinks he’s interacting with a real girl, totally oblivious to the fact that it’s an AI,” criticized one, while another scoffed, “Someone should probably tell Rishabh Pant that this is an AI account…”

However, according to the Daily Mail, “Pant's likes of the posts are no longer visible on Instagram, with the India's 27-year-old vice-captain yet to address the interactions.” Whilst the idea of celebrities and ‘ordinary people’ being catfished by AI influencers is extremely worrying, I am also horrified about the unrealistic beauty expectations they are also creating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is all too easy not to see that Mia Zelu has not added “AI influencer” to her bio as she looks like a real person, acts like a real person and posts comments like a real person. She is also extremely beautiful and impressionable individuals, in particular, young teens looking at her Instagram account, will undoubtedly want to inspire to look like her.

As if Mia Zelu wasn’t worrying enough, how long will it be before AI influencers not only post online but start to present TV shows? Well, it has already happened as AI influencer Alba Renai who has 18,9K followers is the virtual host of Survivor in Spain.

Two weeks ago, Alba shared photos of her appearing to attend an event on Instagram and wrote: “Celebrated something very special yesterday ✨

“I was lucky enough to attend Mediaset's 35th anniversary party and I can only say: thank you for letting me be a part of this story! 🩵

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a night full of meetings, good energy and a lot of talent in front and behind the scenes 🎬

Being able to share that moment with so many people who make the magic of television and digital content possible was... a fantasy ✨

“Here, I want to congratulate @mediasetcom for these 35 years of creating emotions, connecting generations, and transforming the way we experience entertainment.

If AI influencers are starting to take over the worlds of TV and social media, how do the next generation of inspiring real influencers feel? Will they be unable to compete or simply be replaced?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what is more worrying is that as more and more young people embrace social media, how many of them will be sucked into thinking these AI influencers are not only real, but ‘individuals’ who they should be aspiring to be like in terms of their physical looks?