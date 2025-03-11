Gwen Stefani was left in ‘No Doubt’ about the rules after being thrown out of a London pub.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One celebrity punter hoping for a drink at a famous London boozer has been left in ‘No Doubt’ about the pub’s rules on kids after being kicked out for bringing a baby into the establishment.

Gwen Stefani popped into The Shaston Arms in Ganton Street - not far from London’s famous Carnaby Street - to enjoy an alcoholic drink but landlady Sally Graham refused to waver on her strict no children policy. Despite pleas from other staff members, she refused to make an exception for the baby-carrying ‘I’m Just A Girl’ singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally, who has managed the pub, popular with celebrities, since 1999, told MyLondon.com: "My staff begged me to make an exception because she was famous, but I had to follow the rules. She left without a fuss.”

Gwen Stefani was left in ‘No Doubt’ about the rules after being thrown out of a London pub | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Gwen has three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex-husband, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale and is now married to Blake Shelton, who she starred with on 'The Voice'.

The 55-year-old isn’t the only star to have stepped foot inside The Shashton Arms which has seen much musical talent come through its doors. Oasis band members Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have both been, however, the once long-feuding brothers have never gone there together.

The venue is further cemented in British pop music history as it is the place where 2000s boy band Blue signed their first contract. Recalling the moment, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa inked their way to stardom, Sally said: "I had no idea who they were - they were just signing the contract to become famous. But after that, when I would go to their concerts, they let me backstage; it’s surreal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly named ‘The Lady Shaston’ in acknowledgement of Sally’s 25 years running the pub, she believes the reason the cosy pub has attracted stars from across the world is because it gives them a sense of privacy.

Hailing from a family of landlords and landladies, Sally said: "The pub is small, dimly lit, and full of cosy booths. Celebrities can relax and not be bothered here. My staff, many of whom work in the film industry, treat everyone with discretion. Oh, if these walls could talk! She is a proper pub, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."