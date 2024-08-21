Hailey Bieber baby news: As fans suspect she might have given birth, when is her due date?
This led to fans thinking the ‘surprise’ might be linked to Hailey Bieber cryptically leaving a clue that she had given birth rather than a link to her beauty brand. Hailey Bieber and husband Justin only announced their baby news in May by sharing a series of images and video. Hailey wore a Saint-Laurent dress and the pair posed against the backdrops of Hawaii’s hills. The couple renewed their wedding vows at the same time as announcing Hailey’s pregnancy.
It is not only Hailey’s recent Instagram story that has led fans to believe that she might have given birth, but there are several other clues too. Her husband Justin has been unusually quiet but did post eighteen hours ago, with the caption: “PRAYER OF GUIDANCE FROM MY BROSKI @judahsmith.” One fan said: “WE WANT BABY NOT PRAYERS JUSTIN,” whilst another said: “My shepherd is beautiful, but what about baby bieber? When is it born?
When is Hailey Bieber’s due date?
Hailey Bieber was reportedly six months pregnant when she and Justin revealed that they were set to become parents for the first time. This means that her due date is around August time, so it is likely that she might have given birth already.
Hailey Bieber told W magazine that “I probably could have hid [the pregnancy] until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”
