Not to make you feel old but teenage popstar Justin Bieber turns 30 today (March 1). The Canadian singer’s debut single ‘One Time’ hit the charts in 2009 when he was just 15 years old. That’s right, 'One Time' was his debut single and ‘Baby’ - one of his most memorable songs - was actually released the year after in 2010.

Justin Bieber has released six studio albums and even made a ‘Belieber’ out of us with his album Purpose (2016). The singer has won several accolades including two Grammy Awards, but over the past few has taken a step back from music.

The popstar has grown up in the spotlight and has been open with his mental health issues including depression and anxiety. In 2020 diagnosed with Lyme disease. He also revealed that he had infectious mononucleosis, which affected his overall health.

In 2022 he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2 and that half of his face was paralyzed. Due to all of these health issues, Justin Bieber cancelled all his planned concert dates and decided to take a break to prioritise his health.

Justin Bieber married model Hailey Bieber in September 2019. Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin recently sparked concern for the couple after asking fans to pray for the couple. Before settling down with his wife Justin famously dated Selena Gomez on and off for eight years.

What is Justin Bieber's Net worth 2024?

Thanks primarily to his successful music career Justin Bieber has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He reportedly earned $200 million for selling his back catalogue back in January 2023.

The singer has also earned an income from his fashion label ‘Drew’ and brand endorsements. He has had a sponsorship deal with Calvin Klein since 2014 and even launched his own fragrance ‘Someday’ in 2011.

What is Hailey Bieber's net worth 2024?

Hailey Bieber was a successful model before she married Justin Bieber and has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Her fortune has also been made thanks to sales of her beauty and cosmetics line Rhode. The influencer is the brand ambassador for many designers including Ralph Lauren, Fila and Tiffany & Co.