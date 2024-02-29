Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday attending church. The Hollywood couple arrived in a cyber-truck as the model looked downcast and the singer tried to hide his face with black scarf and hooded jumper.

This comes after her father sparked concern for the couple after he asked for prayers for them. Hailey, 27, and Justin, 29, celebrated their five year wedding anniversary in September and are both devout Christians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday evening Stephen Baldwin shared a clip on his Instagram which was a video of Justin Bieber singing and was shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx who captioned the post: “Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord.”

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus, So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that is intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you.”

It’s unclear as to why exactly her father shared the post asking for prayers. Hailey Bieber underwent major heart surgery in 2022 and Justin Bieber previously had Lymes disease so it could be a health related concern.

However, after both of them attended church on Wednesday [seemingly both looking well] fans speculate that it's more likely to be their relationship that may need the prayers right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were last seen together at the Super bowl earlier this month and he will be celebrating his 30th birthday on March 1. The couple usually share gushing posts about each other on their special day, so we will have to see if Hailey posts anything about her husband on Friday.