TikTok star Harry Daniels, who has gained internet fame for singing to celebrities - off-key. Photo by TikTok/@harrylovespandas. | TikTok/@harrylovespandas

At age 20, TikToker Harry Daniels has already gained internet fame for singing for celebrities - badly.

Most people may sing their favourite singers songs off-tune in the shower, but Daniels has somehow managed to meet a lot of his and sings their hit songs back to them. In some instances, the celebs even duet with him.

In less than two years Daniels’ videos, which show him singing to, rapping for, and dancing off to famous faces such as Dua Lipa, DJ Khaled, Cher, Ben Platt, Katy Perry, Big Sean, JoJo Siwa and Charli XCX, have gained him a following of over one million on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniels somehow finds the whereabouts of famous musicians so he can sing their own songs back to them. He’s managed to get on red carpets for award ceremonies, get backstage at music festivals and join press interviews. He’s even managed to come across some of his musical idols on the street - and nobody is quite sure how.

He has 1.5million TikTok followers and counting across two TikTok pages, @harry.daniels and @harrylovespandas. When he’s not serenading artists with their own lyrics, he’s performing popular tracks for celebrities like Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, TV personality Kendall Jenner, fellow TikToker Charli D’Amelio, TV host Ryan Seacrest and even US president Joe Biden.

He’s known as “the guy who sings off-tune to celebs”, and his out-of-key singing seems to be his USP. He’s won many fans though for his performances, and some videos have more than two million views. His most viral video, showing the moment when he met singer and dancer JoJo Siwa actually has 27 million views.

The video is captioned “the moment we’ve all been waiting for”, and during their meet-up he sang JoJo’s song ‘Karma.’ She reacted by dancing to the chorus with her viral choreography and encouraged him to “sing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniels tends to stop celebs and ask them if he can sing them a song. If they agree, he’ll break out in to song. The famous faces often react well, seemingly enjoying having their own work sang back to them where it applies. Some famous faces have even started to recognise Daniel’s himself.

When he met US President Joe Biden he sang him a Lana Del Rey song and the President smiled and shook his hand. When he met Dua Lipa he sang ‘Houdini’ to her when she was on her way to meet press to discuss her latest album Radical Optimism. She watches in surprise, duets with him for a moment, and tells him he did a good job. In February, his video of him singing to Billie Eilish went viral as she laughed upon seeing him and told him: “Not you! I’m not gonna stand here while you sing,” at the People’s Choice Awards.

Daniels, who lives in Long Island, New York, has always been a huge fan of singers and has built his social media presence around being a music fan - although he never imagined he would end up finding fame himself.

When he was just nine years old, he made an X account dedicated to Demi Lovato. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “I would just retweet things like, ‘Every RT is a vote for the Teen Choice Awards’ and tell Demi I loved her. It was very innocent.” He later spoke about his love for Fifth Harmony, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lorde. He said those accounts were “a diary of every waking thought I had,” mixed in with “daily adoration of [his] favourite artists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the publication that he began his career as a bad singer by accident. He was on his way to an album signing for Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ when his friends joked that it would be funny if someone went up to Carpenter at the meet and greet and sang one of her songs horribly for her to see what her reaction would be. “I was like, ‘OK, wait, I’m going to do it,’” he recalled. “And so I did it, and the video did really well.”

The shaky clip recorded by his friends, which shows Carpenter thanking Daniels as his friends laugh in the background, gained a million views even though at that time he only had a small amount of followers. So, he decided to do it again with another famous face - and as the amount of videos he uploaded grew, so did his follower count. He said: “Over time, it just evolved into its own little thing.”