Soap star Stephanie Davis only shared a Father’s Day tribute to her own dad on Instagram.

In honour of Father’s Day, Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis took to her Instagram. However, fans were quick to notice that something might be amiss with her relationship with boyfriend Joseph McKalroy as she only paid tribute to her own father.

Stephanie and Joseph had only become parents to son Samuel five months before Father’s Day so fans assumed she would also mention Joseph in her Father’s Day post. In her Father’s Day tribute which she posted on her Instagram stories, Stephanie wrote: “Happy Father’s Day dad you are one of a kind.

“A Thank you isn’t enough for everything you have done for me and Caben & Samuel. From being a kid having the best childhood filled with happy memories & always being there for us & cheering us on, to now as an adult supporting me and being there for me Samuel & Caben and being with them how you were us. There arn’t many men like you left in this world and that’s facts. We all love you more than anything. Happy Father’s Day Dad.”

Has Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis split from boyfriend months after son’s birth? Photo: stephaniedavis88/Instagram | stephaniedavis88/Instagram

Stephanie took to her Instagram and wrote: “Day out for my beautiful boys.” In response to his post, one fan wrote: “Hope you & Joe are still good! He’s someone you’ve needed in your life for ages! Post partum can make us think and act so different, don’t give up on each other and GROW through it instead ❤️ you guys are too cute to split up. Your boys need you.”

In February, Stephanie took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Joseph holding Stephanie after the birth of Samuel. She wrote: “3 weeks of Samuel Patrick-James McKalroy ☁️🫧♥️

“The first photo speaks 1000 words ♥️

“Been utterly lost in love in our baby bubble 🫧

“I Still cannot believe he’s ours 🥹 After a long tough journey of wanting you & now your here safe in my arms 🥹

“Caben has been the best big brother & seeing how happy he is has just made my world 🌎 I can’t wait to watch them grow up together 🥹♥️

“Feel like the luckiest person in the world to have my Samuel Caben & Joe ♥️ Love my little family so much ♥️.”

In October, Stephanie revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant again and wrote: “Soon to be 4 of us…🥹♥️

“I cannot believe it. Too My two Caben & Joe, I love you both so much. I cannot believe how lucky I am to be surrounded by so much love & laughter every day 🥹♥️

“I look back to when I was 23 when I had Caben, to my life today and I wish I could tell my little young self what was waiting for me. I’m so greatful and so relieved to be at this part of my life. Gosh, no one tells you how hard life is when your young do they, it really is tough. Now I have peace and I am so grateful for it every day & for such a beautiful life with amazing people in it.

“I can’t wait for our next chapter and to enjoy every minute of my baby boy 🙏🏽 ♥️.”