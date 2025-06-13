Kelley Wolf recently revealed that she was splitting from Party of Five actor husband Scott Wolf.

Only three days ago, Kelley Wolf took to Instagram to reveal that she was splitting from her husband, Party of Five star Scott Wolf, after 21 years of marriage. Her message read: “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage.

“This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.

“Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children.

“My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.

“I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace.

“Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love.

“Please respect our privacy during this time.

May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍

—Kelley

🦅❤️♾️💔🦅♾️♾️♾️🐍🐍🐍🔑🪄.”

Hours after Kelley Wolf announced her split from Scott Wolf, he gave a statement to People magazine which read: "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” he said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

The couple are parents to three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Is Kelley Wolf in police custody?

People magazine has reported that “On Friday, June 13, a video uploaded to Kelley's Instagram profile seemed to capture the moment that police officers arrived to take her into custody, though the nature of the detainment is unclear.

"Oh my God. Don't. Oh my God, this is not happening," Kelley said in the video, which only displayed a black screen until the last few seconds. At the end of the clip, Wolf appears on camera alongside the responding police officers.”

At the time of writing, Kelley Woof has just shared a photo on Instagram and said: “This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check in on my kids.”

Kelley also said: “Also… I am happy”” Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA.

“I am compliant, calm and respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly. In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced.”