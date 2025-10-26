Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling has been spotted in the UK and has reportedly relocated there.

Although Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have never announced they are married, Eva has a tattoo on her wrist that reads ‘De Gosling’ which means ‘Of Gosling’ which could indicate she is Mrs Gosling. Eva Mendes has also previously referred to actor Ryan Gosling as ‘her husband.’

The couple share two daughters together, Emseralda Amada was born in 2014 and two years later, Amada Lee was born. In an interview with People magazine in 2024, Eva Mendes said: "When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me. And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

Eva Mendes also discussed taking a step back from her career and also told People that "It was the easiest decision I've ever made," and added that "I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life."

Since filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple. In an interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling said: “I just lean on Eva. She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Have Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes relocated to the UK?

According to The Mail on Sunday, “the La La Land star, 44, has relocated from the US and bought a house in the affluent north London area with wife Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmerelda, 11, and Amada Lee, nine.

The Mail on Sunday also reported that “A Hampstead local said: 'Yes, he's here and so delightful chatting to everyone at the school gate – such a lovely man.

'And everyone can't stop talking about how good looking he is, the mums are practically drooling over him.”

It is believed that the couple have relocated to London whilst Ryan Gosling films the upcoming Star Wars movie Starflighter, however the Mail on Sunday has reported that “it is also believed he moved his family from the US to escape the 'unstable' political landscape.”

Other Hampstead celebrity residents include Harry Styles and in June 2024, NationalWorld reported that Isla Fisher was looking for a house there following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.