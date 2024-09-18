Hayden Panettiere with her late brother Jansen. | Getty Images

Actress Hayden Panettiere has given her first interview following the sudden death of her younger brother, saying ‘I will never get over his loss’.

Jansen died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition at the age of 28 in February 2023. It was just three weeks before the premiere of her film Scream 6.

In an interview with People, the 35-year-old said: "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panettiere’s body also physically reacted to her shock and grief, and within days she says she was virtually unrecognisable because she gained a lot of weight. “I just ballooned out,” she said. She went on to say that the "stress and cortisol" going through her body resulted in the change, which diminished her self esteem. “I didn’t feel confident to put on clothes and get out of the house, but I also knew that I needed to get out and keep moving or I’d never stop looking and feeling this way," she went on.

She continued: “It became a destructive hamster wheel of, do I feel good enough to go out?” She also said that she had to see “horrific paparazzi pictures” of herself coming out of Jansen’s funeral, which triggered her agoraphobia. This is a condition where people have a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficultor that help wouldn't be available if things go wrong.

The Heroes actress said she wanted to go back to work, but she struggled to find the courage to do so - until her publicist introduced her to personal trainer Marnie Alton last year. As part of her training regime, Panettiere would take walks with Alton - and it was during these walks that she began opening up about her emotions.

“These long, beautiful walks where we could vent and it would be this therapy session. Marnie empowered me. My body just started reacting, not just from the working out. It allowed me to release the stress, the high expectations I’d always put on myself,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As her insecurities faded, so did her agoraphobia. “There’s nothing like looking in the mirror and feeling like you look good enough to walk out the door,” she went on.

She's still learning how to live with her loss but says she’s gained new perspective she gained following Jansen's death. “When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you," she shares. "Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."

Panettiere’s new film Amber Alert comes out on Friday (September 27), and she’s looking forward to the premiere. Overall, she's mostly grateful that she's feeling more and more like herself every day. But, she knows Jansen's death will always impact her. "I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."