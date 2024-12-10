Ali Bastian revealed in September she had been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

The actress, 42, is best known for playing Becca Dean in Hollyoaks from 2001 to 2007. Ali Bastian has given fans a health update following her cancer diagnosis in June 2023. The former Hollyoaks star revealed that she had completed five months of chemo - describing the process as 'major'.

The actress shared a video on Instagram of her and husband David O'Mahony and wrote the caption: “I got to ring (the tiny little bell I stole from my kid’s music box as they don’t do the [bell] thing here in Ireland) after five months of chemotherapy. I’m still halfway through this last cycle, so much still to process on every level. Chemo is major.

“The oncology nursing team at the Dunmanway CUH are INCREDIBLE, I said to them as I left… it’s not that I never want to see them again because I love them all so much, I just hope the next time I do we all have a glass of Prosecco in our hands raising money and awareness for all their incredible work.

“For anyone going through this, you think the end will never come and then through the fog… the goal posts appear. You are not alone. Thank you all so, so much. I read every kind word of support and it honestly gets me through.”

The couple married in 2019 and recently moved to West Cork, Ireland in May. They are parents to two daughters Isla and Isabella.

