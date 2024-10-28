Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Mac returns to Hollyoaks after a decade away from the Channel 4 soap.

Hollyoaks legend Danny Mac is set to return to the Channel 4 soap after a decade away from the soap. The actor, 36, best known for playing Dodger Savage from 2011 to 2015, has begun filming an upcoming storyline. Fans will be happy to hear Danny Mac’s comeback will be a permanent role to the soap despite the major cast cull over the past 12 months.

A source told the Sun: “Bosses are really keen to solidify the clans in the village and bringing Dodger back and reuniting him with his sisters and dad and very dangerous grandmother is the cherry on top for them.

“Danny’s really excited to be back filming and back on the show. It’s a really exciting time under Hannah and it was the perfect time to return. There are big plans for the character and the rebuilt Blake family with explosive twists and turns coming.”

Danny Mac left the soap in 2015 after his character Dodger went on the run to protect his daughter Nico Blake who had killed his brother Will after pushing him off a rooftop. After leaving Hollyoaks the actor appeared in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Oti Mabuse. They were the runners up on the fourteenth series of the competition in 2016.

During his time on Hollyoaks Danny Mac met his wife actress Carley Stenson. The couple married in 2017 and share two children together. The actress gave birth to their second child in June 2024.

