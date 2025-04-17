Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nikki Sanderson took to her Instagram after filming her final scenes as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks Nikki Sanderson has shared a message on Instagram after leaving the soap after 12 years. Nikki Sanderson said: “And that’s a wrap on Maxine Minniver 🎬🤍

“Today is my final episode after almost 13 years with the incredible show that is Hollyoaks.

“Maxine made her debut in 2012, storming into the village as a confident, mischievous, larger than life character with a cheeky sense of humour and a fierce sense of protection for the people she loved.

“Over the years she has been through some of the most traumatic life experiences but she always came out the other side stronger, more resilient and ready to take on the world!

“I am proud I had the honour of portraying her and working on so many incredible storylines which hopefully have made an impact and difference to our viewers.

Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson shares an emotional message upon quitting the soap after 12 years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“My proudest moments have to be the domestic violence storyline with Jeremy Sheffield, and of course, the phenomenal episode that was The Long Walk Home, both working in conjunction with the government's campaigns to help, protect and save vulnerable people living these horrendous experiences.

“I will miss her and the show so much, but most of all I will miss the extraordinary people who work at Lime Pictures, they are the heartbeat of the show. They don’t get the praise they deserve. Hollyoaks can sometimes be given a hard time, but I can honestly say I have spent over a decade working with some of the most talented, creative, kind people. Thank you to you all, it’s been an honour working with you.

“Thank you Hollyoaks, Channel 4 and Lime Pictures for the incredible opportunity of having my creative home with you for so long - and to Bryan Kirkwood, Rob and the team for creating Maxine, she has been a blessing.

“Thank you Carol for being there for me for the last 30 years, sculpting the strongest foundations for me and my career and being my biggest cheerleader. Without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. And to my amazing boyfriend, Mum, family and friends for always being there for me. I am so grateful to you all for your endless support and love.

“And my biggest thank you of all goes to the incredible fans of the show for the unbelievable support throughout the years, you are the reason the show exists and truly thrives.

“Maxine Minniver, over and out… 🫳🎤”

After posting on Instagram, Nikki has been inundated with messages of support. Denise Welch wrote: “My girl!! Waiting for you in Hollywood!!! ❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣,” whilst Nadine Mulkerrin wrote: “Awww Nick Nack, always the kindest and most professional! Everyone looks up to you a lot!Can’t wait to see you shine in your next adventure!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you xx”

Who is Nikki Sanderson’s boyfriend?

Nikki Sanderson is dating former Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan and only two days ago, shared a tribute to him on Instagram in honour of his 40th birthday. She wrote: “40 looks good on you 😍

“The happiest of happy birthdays my love @anthonyquinny ♥️ 40 and truly fabulous!

“I hope your 40’s are as special as you are

“I love you 💋.”