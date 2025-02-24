A TV star has quit a popular show due to health issues after being previously rushed to hospital during filming.

Actress Dipika Kaka, who had only just returned to the spotlight, has announced her early exit from Celebrity MasterChef India as a result of her health problems.

The actress, age 38, shared her decision with her fans online and said that she had began experiencing intense pain in her left shoulder. Medication initially helped ease her discomfort, but the issue soon returned and she made the choice to end her time on the show after struggling to manage her pain. The pain even caused her to need medical treatment at the hospital in the middle of filming an episode.

Kaka, who recently returned to television with the cooking reality show, took to Youtube and told her fans that she had been diagnosed with lymph nodes. As a result, she decided to quit the show so that she could focus on her health. “Last week when the contestants were celebrating festivals, I started getting pain in my shoulder. Since the time I reached the sets, I started getting shoulder pain and the production people took me to the hospital," she went on.

She also spoke about how prior to being rushed to hospital she had struggled with pain all day during filming, and had “pushed” herself until the tasting, when the pain became too much. She added: “An MRI was done. Doctor found an injury. Now, there’s no treatment or course. It is a slow process. I have to immobilize that part. I have to put in conscious effort. I cannot make any rigorous moment.”

She said she was told to rest by medical professionals, and realised that she could not continue in the competition. She said she does not know how she sustained her injury and would continue to rest until she got better.

The star also expressed her gratitude to the show’s makers and judges, Chef Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, for their support during her time on the show. She said she appreciated their understanding as she made the tough decision to step away.

Kaka concluded her announcement by saying that Celebrity MasterChef India will ‘always be special’ to her as it marked her much-awaited comeback to television. She also reassured fans that they would soon see her on TV again as she is the star of a new soap which will air shortly.

The actress works in Hindi television. She is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She also won the reality show Bigg Boss 12, the Indian version of Big Brother, in 2018.