Actress Gal Gadot opened up about her deadly blood clot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has candidly spoken about the blood clot she faced while pregnant with her fourth child. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming Snow White film, set for release on March 21, and discussed how it was thanks to her mother that she sought medical attention, which ultimately saved her life.

Gal Gadot’s daughter Ori turned one last week, but the Hollywood actress revealed that she is “only talking about it just because I think it's so important.” and was applauded by the audience when she revealed that “If someone there -- out there in the world's going to have the same thing and because she heard my story, she's gonna get checked.”

Gal Gadot also revealed that “Our bodies are always communicating with us. We just need to listen and get checked. If anything, you're going to check, you're going to overcheck yourself, but it's better to overcheck than to not check.” She also said that after doctors told her for three weeks that “It's probably a migraine. It's the hormones," it was her mother who insisted that she had an MRI.

After Gal Gadot had the MRI, she said that “They found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital, and they got the baby out immediately.

“I went through a thrombectomy. I had the most amazing team. They cared for me in Cedars-Sinai.

“They saved my life. Mara and Dr. Song, and Michael Alexander. Thank you so much for saving my life.”

Two months ago, Gal Gadot shared the story about her blood clot on Instagram and wrote: “This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.

“We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning “my light,” wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.

“The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving.

“Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”

As well as being parents to one-year old daughter Ori, Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano also share Alma, 13, Maya, eight, and 3-year-old Daniella.