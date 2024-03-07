Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot welcomes ‘surprise’ baby after difficult pregnancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has surprised her fans after announcing on social media that she has given birth to her fourth child. The actress who married businessman Jaron Varsano in 2008, welcomed a baby girl, the couple have called her Ori. Gal and Jaron are already parents to Alma who was born in 2011, Maya who was born in 2017 and Daniella who they welcomed in 2021.

It would appear that perhaps the reason that Gal Gadot only just announced the birth of her fourth child was because the pregnancy had been difficult. Gal shared a photograph of her cuddling her newborn baby Ori on Instagram and said in the caption that “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. Daddy is pretty cool too.”

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins posted in response to Gal’s announcement and wrote “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul wrote: “Congratulations!! So beautiful,’ whilst Vin Diesel shared a prayer emoji. Gal’s fans also revealed their surprise at the birth announcement. One said: “Wait, she was pregnant?” whilst another said: SHE WAS PREGANANANT?”

When Gal Gadot was interviewed by People magazine about balancing her career with being a mum, she revealed “That (is) a constant juggle struggle, ast least for me, it’s challenging. She also revealed that “What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I’m doing my best. I’m the best mother and I’m fulfilling my dreams. I’m a happier person, a better parent.”