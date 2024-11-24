Hollywood star Denzel Washington has opened up about how he would previously spend up to $8,000 per day on what tabloids have called an ‘addiction’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69-year-old actor, starring in Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator II movie, has recently made significant changes to his lifestyle, adopting a new fitness routine and leaving behind his extravagant alcohol consumption, which previously cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In an article for Esquire magazine, Washington credited musician Lenny Kravitz for inspiring his transformation. He revealed that Kravitz said: “I wanna hook you up with a trainer.” Embracing this change, the actor has not only become fitter but also managed to shed weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor’s relationship with wine stretched back to the late 1990s, when he began collecting bottles and eventually amassed 10,000 in his cellar. He reminisced about those years, admitting that his high-end tastes were partly a way to disguise his drinking habits.

Denzel Washington will star in the upcoming Gladiator II movie. | Toru Hanai/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Washington said: “I started with him February of last year. He makes the meals for me and we’re training, and I’m now 190-something pounds on my way to 185. I was looking at pictures of myself and Pauletta at the Academy Awards for Macbeth, and I’m just looking fat, with this dyed hair, and I said, ‘Those days are over, man.’ I feel like I’m getting strong. Strong is important.

“Wine was my thing, and now I was popping $4,000 bottles just because that’s what was left. I’d call Gil Turner’s Fine Wines and Spirits on Sunset Boulevard and say, ‘Send me two bottles, the best of this or that.’ And my wife’s saying, ‘Why do you keep ordering just two?’ I said, ‘Because if I order more, I’ll drink more. So I kept it to two bottles, and I would drink them both over the course of the day.’

“I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that, which is what it was at first. And that’s a very subtle thing. I mean, I drank the best. I drank the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 10 years sober, Washington has been reflecting on the toll his former lifestyle took on his body.

He said: “I’ve done a lot of damage to the body. We’ll see. I’ve been clean. [It will be] 10 years this December. I stopped at 60 and I haven’t had a thimble’s worth since.

“Things are opening up for me now - like being 70. It’s real. And it’s OK. This is the last chapter - if I get another 30, what do I want to do? My mother made it to 97.”