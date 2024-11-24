Legendary gameshow host of US Wheel of Fortune - Chuck Woolery - dies aged 83

Gameshow host, Chuck Woolery, has died at the age of 83.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary host of the US version of gameshow Wheel of Fortune, Chuck Woolery, has died at the age of 83.

The star, who also acted and played music, became a household name as the original host of the popular show between 1975 and 1981. He was followed by Pat Sajak, who stayed at the helm until 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real name Charles Herbert Woolery, news of his passing was confirmed by friend, Dr Mark Young, who said: "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother (Chuck Woolery) has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother."

Gameshow host, Chuck Woolery, has died at the age of 83. | Getty Images

The circumstances around Chuck's death are not yet known. But celebrity site TMZ reported Dr Young was at his home in Texas when Chuck said he wasn't feeling well and went to lie down.

He came back to the room a short time later and said he was having trouble breathing, the site said. Although paramedics were called, Woolery sadly passed away.

As well as Wheel of Fortune, Woolery also presented shows such as Love Connection, Scrabble, and Greed and Lingo.

Alongside his TV work, he also enjoyed a music career, which saw him write a number of advertising jingles, as well as scoring a top-40 hit with pop duo, The Avant-Garde.