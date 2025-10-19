Ben Stiller didn't prioritise fatherhood and put being a dad 'last', according to his son Quin.

Ben Stiller's son Quin has spoken of how he has felt his father's work came before his children in a new revealing documentary. The show - Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost - sees the family speak as they celebrate the lives and work of Ben's parents - Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

But it is his own family Ben finds at the heart of several conversations - and their thoughts on him as a father. One poignant moment comes when Quin, 20, whom he shares with wife Christine Taylor, says he sometimes felt Stiller, 59, did not prioritize fatherhood.

"You have all these hats that you're trying to balance, you know, being a director, an actor, you know, a producer, a writer, but also, just like a father, right? And sometimes I felt that that would come, you know, last to these other things," he tells his father in one scene.

And the actor, famed for hits such as There's Something About Mary and Zoolander, spoke of the conflict of being a Hollywood dad during a Q&A at the recent New York Film Festival premiere of the film.

He said: "As a filmmaker, I'm like, 'Oh, this is a good moment for the movie', you know. As a person I'm like, 'That sucks'."

Elsewhere in the film, Stiller talks with his son about what aspects of his father he sees in himself, especially when it comes to managing fatherhood and fame.

During the sit-down with Quin, Stiller recalls a time when he opened up to his dad Jerry about feeling as though he didn't "pay enough attention" to him — in that moment, a fan approached the two, and Jerry turned to engage with the fan.

"That's actually hilarious," Quin responds. "Because just a few weeks ago, we were all out at a restaurant, and I had been stressed about college stuff, and then the people there wanted to get, like, a picture with you. Then I just remember I was so frustrated, like the world just has to stop to get this picture. You know what I mean?"

Ben replied: "I think I got more of my dad in me than my mom."