Loose Women star Charlene White took to Instagram to share the news that her father Denniston had tragically taken his own life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loose Women star Charlene White has revealed in a heartbreaking post on Instagram that her father Denniston has taken his own life. She wrote: “Two weeks ago our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift.

“ So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life. This despite the fact he lived a life full of love. FULL to the brim. Overflowing in fact. But sometimes the darkness is stronger, and heartbreakingly for all of us, he chose to keep what he was going through to himself. Very typical of dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we too have made a choice - his children, step-children, and wife - not to hide the circumstances of our loss. Because hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief etc. — helps no-one. Least of all us.

Loose Women star Charlene White reveals her dad has taken his own life in heartbroken Instagram post. Here she is attending the British LGBT Awards 2023 at The Brewery on June 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“This post will no doubt prompt many of our friends who we haven’t managed to reach out to yet, to contact us. Please don’t be offended by any calls and messages that remain unanswered for now. This kind of grief is new and unexpected and we’re still finding our way.

“Hug your parents close, and always tell them that you love them. Because that’s sort of our job as children, to love them, no matter where the road eventually takes them. Even if they end up taking the hardest most unfathomable path.

“But we have each other, and I don’t know how we’d ever be able to see a sliver of brightness and light in everyday without each other to lean on. And the million extended family members, and tribes of friends who’ve held our hearts and our hands over the past two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Sunday we had the traditional Jamaican nine night, and the ancestors were right - it was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family. All organised by our tribe of friends and family. We’re incredibly blessed.

“Denniston was an amazing dad, step dad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we’re all just taking it step by step.

“From Charlene, Liz, Joshua, Carina, Jade, Gemma, Justin, Soriah, Alfie, Florence, Kairo, Elisha and Shaniya.

“If you’re reading this and struggling, please talk to someone. Below are helplines, if needed:

“Samaritans on: 116 123

“CALM: 0800 58 58 58

“National Suicide Prevention: 08006895652.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Charlene White’s post, fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan wrote: “Oh Charlene so so sorry to hear this news… thinking of you and your family! Love you 💔,” whilst Lisa Snell wrote: “Your post has stopped me in my tracks. Sending love and light to you all during such a sad time. Charlene, you are his spitting image. And I’m sure you hold so much more of him within you. With love to you all.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.