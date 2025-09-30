Nicole Kidman last took to Instagram a week ago when she shared a video of herself at the Nashville Film Festival. In the caption she wrote: “So nice to be at home celebrating film at the @NashFilmFest ❤️ @CountryMusicHOF.” Following the news of her split from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, fans have been flooding her Instagram with messages of support.

One fan wrote: “Not sure if the rumours are true but just in case they are - sending you love, strength and courage xxxx,” whilst another said: “I can’t believe the news Nic, I hope you can find your way back together somehow! Stay strong you’ve got this no matter what happens!”

Aside from her marriage split, Nicole Kidman has endured family tragedies in recent years, including the deaths of her father and mother. Nicole Kidman’s father Anthony Kidman died in 2014 at the age of 75.

At the time of Anthony Kidman’s death, a spokesperson for actress Nicole said: “Nicole and her family are in shock by the sudden death of her father," and Nicole and husband Keith Urban thanked people for their support and said: "We would just like to thank everyone for their love and prayers over these past couple of weeks," the couple wrote. "We are all heartbroken but knowing we are in the hearts and thoughts of others is so comforting. Sending love, Nic and Keith xx."

In September of last year, Nicole Kidman was due to attend the Venice Film Festival where she had been awarded best actress for her role in ‘Babygirl’ but missed the ceremony after hearing the news that her mother Janelle Ann Kidman had suddenly passed away.

Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn, gave a statement via Nicole Kidman through The Associated Press which read:. "I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me and made me."

During an interview with CBS "Sunday Morning,” Nicole Kidman said: “The final words my mama said, which I didn’t know were gonna be the final words: I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her,” the actress said and added: “And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky.’”

Nicole Kidman went on to say that “So, I’m doing that more,” and also said: “And I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We take care of everybody else but the last person is here.”

Nicole Kidman has a younger sister Antonia, who is a journalist and television presenter.

Nicole Kidman has two daughters with Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith. When Nicole Kidman was married to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, they adopted daughter, Bella and son Connor. However, after Nicole and Tom Cruise split, her relationship with Bella and Connor reportedly became strained.

Nicole Kidman has reportedly been renting a house in Hampstead, north London, that once belonged to Boy George. Hampstead is of course home to the likes of Harry Styles.

At the beginning of the month, the Mail on Sunday reported that”The Mail on Sunday can reveal that she is renting it while in London to film her latest movie Practical Magic 2. She moved in recently and will stay through filming at Warner Bros studios in Hertfordshire and Worcester Park in Surrey.”

Take a look inside the Hampstead home that Boy George once owned…

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after 19 years Whilst filming the movie Practical Magic 2 in London, Nicole Kidman has reportedly been renting Boy George's former home in Hampstead

Nicole Kidman is reportedly renting out Boy George's former home in London's Hampstead According to reports, Nicole Kidman has been renting out Boy George's Hampstead home for £65,000 per month

Boy George's home sits in a 0.25-acre plot I am sure Boy George has thrown many a party at his £15K a week home in Hampstead, north London