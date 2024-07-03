Hollywood star Jamie Foxx reveals details of ‘medical emergency’ that left him in hospital last year
Actor Jamie Foxx discussed what led to his hospital stay with fans outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. “Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advill.” He went on to say that “I was gone for 20 days.”
After Jamie Foxx’s ‘medical emergency’ took place, his daughter Corinne Foxx took to social media to say that “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” She also said that “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time”
When he was at the restaurant in Arizona, Jamie Foxx also told fans that “I don’t remember anything.” He also recalled “So they told me-I’m in Atlanta-they told me, my sister and my daughter, they took me to the first doctor and they said… ‘nah,’ gave me a cortisone shot.
“The next doctor said: ‘Something’s gone on up there.’ After pointing to his head, Jamie Foxx ended by saying that “I won’t say it on camera.”
Jamie Foxx was reportedly taken ill while filming a movie Back In Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta. The movie is due to come out this November.
In December 2023, Jamie Foxx was honoured with a Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial at the Critics Choice awards. When he accepted his award, he revealed that his illness had left him unable to walk.
Jamie Foxx shared a video with his fans last summer where he said that “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.” According to IMDb, Jamie Foxx has eight projects lined up and recently finished filming Back in Action.’ after filming had to be halted last year following his incident.
