Former Home and Away actor Orpheus Pledger has been sent to jail for two attacks on a woman. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

A former Home and Away actor has been handed a jail sentence, as a judge told him 'this court does not allow the use of drugs to explain violence against women'.

Orpheus Pledger, aged 31, was sentenced to seven months of imprisonment by Magistrate Justin Foster at Melbourne Magistrates' Court earlier today (Friday August 16), as reported by the Daily Mail.

Last month, former TV star Pledger pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault, relating to two attacks on an unnamed woman. The attacks took place in March when he was having a suspected mental health crisis.

The court was told the woman called police at 1.35am on Monday March 25 amid fears for Pledger's mental health, with the line disconnecting after she said “he's here”.

Officers arrived at her location 15 minutes later to find her injured and unable to get up off the floor. She was taken to hospital where doctors observed multiple bruises to her face and neck, with 'diamond-shaped' bruising on her cheek which matched the sole of Pledger's shoe.

It was later found that a motion-capture camera screwed into a light bulb had captured part of the attack, and Pledger was seen dragging the woman by the hair and stomping on her head.

The court was told Pledger had previously assaulted the same woman around three weeks earlier, on Friday March 1, and he punched and kicked her when she confronted him about his drug use and erratic behaviour.

He was released on bail in late April to undergo a medical assessment but fled after waiting in the Royal Melbourne Hospital for six and half hours, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him which lasted for three days.

Nursing staff later described him as “quite elevated” and told police he had said he was going to “kill”.

Pledger was rearrested in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir on Thursday April 25 and returned to custody. Pledger was then released on bail to live with his father in northern Victoria in July, after spending a total of three months in custody.

Foster had expected to sentence the former TV star on Wednesday July 3, but instead he said it was appropriate to adjourn the case for six weeks to allow community corrections to prepare a report into Pledger's “complex needs”.

Pledger’s lawyer Justin MacCuspie told the court his client's recreational drug use escalated and the actor's mental health had deteriorated after he was refused a role on US series The 100.

“He certainly feels terrible for what has happened and the impact it's had,” MacCuspie said. “Overall, in my submission, he's done everything he possibly can to prove to Your Honour he's addressing the underlying causes that brought him before the court,” he went on.

Foster said it was now known Pledger began using drugs six years earlier, and denied missing out on The 100 had a significant impact.

“Your mental health deteriorated because of drugs rather than any underlying issue,” Foster said. “The actions of stomping. . . was unacceptable in any way shape or form.”

He also told Pledger: “This court does not and can not allow the use of drugs to explain violence against women. It now transpires you mostly minimise your involvement and blame the victim.”

Pleger played Mason Morgan in Home and Away from 2016 to 2019 and was most recently a contestant on SAS Australia in 2022. He was sentenced to seven months imprisonment and ordered to be placed on a 12-month community corrections order upon his release.

Foster said he understood Pledger would appeal.