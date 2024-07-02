Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger pleads guilty to attack on woman

Former Home and Away actor Orpheus Pledger pleads guilty to attack | getty

The 31 year old actor admitted carrying out an attack on a woman earlier this year and has been in custody since April.

He was arrested at the end of April after a three-day manhunt had taken place. He had been escorted by police from prison to undergo a mental health assessment at Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia at 3.30am. However, after still not being seen by doctors, at around 9.10am, Oprheus Pledger allegedly walked out, which was in breach of his bail conditions.

Orpheus Pledger listened in to the hearing, which was taking place at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court, via video-link. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “The court heard the victim called triple-O in the early hours of March 25, requesting police assistance because she believed Pledger was suffering a mental health episode.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation also reported that “When police arrived 15 minutes later, they found the victim on the floor, unable to get up, with bruises on her head and hand, lacerations on her face and signs of strangulation.

Following the incident, Orpheus Pledger was arrested and released on bail on the condition he underwent a mental health assessment, and it was whilst he was waiting for one, that he left the hospital, which resulted in an arrest warrant.

Before starring as Mason Morgan in the TV soap Home and Away, Orpheus Pledger also played the role of Noah Parkin in Neighbours in 2011. He first shot to fame as a child actor in the children’s series Silversun. Oprheus Pledger also appeared in SAS Australia (season three) but after just two days, he voluntarily withdrew from the show.