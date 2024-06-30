Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 67-year-old has discussed new treatment he is having on the NHS for his cancer.

Ex-Garden forces star Tommy Walsh has revealed the positive effects of the new treatment he has been undergoing and told The Mirror that “My cancer came back earlier this year….they found it again under the lung.”

“So I had to have this new treatment called SABR and what it is is radiotherapy which targets it to an exact spot without damaging the organs around it. So they used that and it shrunk. It is now not anywhere else. It is going away. Because it is shrinking it will shrink down to nothing and disappear. I will then just have to have annual checks. It has worked for me really well.”

Tommy Walsh also revealed that The SABR treatment has worked and I am healthy so I have not been in any pain.”

Homes under the Hammer star Tommy Walsh shares lung cancer update after undergoing new treatment | getty

During a talk on stage at a conference of The Swallows Head & Neck charity in November of last year, Tommy made the announcement that he had cancer and a video of his presentation on YouTube shows the TV star revealing he had an emergency hospital appointment after suffering with chest symptoms.

Tommy Walsh said "'I have an emergency appointment at 9am tomorrow morning back in London.

"I had a chest infection, had to go to the doctor and they sent me up to hospital for a CT scan and they think there's a three centimetre tumour in the lung.

"I've tried to keep cheerful and you've cheered me up today, and thank you for letting me reminisce and talk.

"I was weighing up whether or not to tell you about this but I felt it would be unfair if I was to leave this and I didn't tell you.