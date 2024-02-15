Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most guys get their other half flowers or chocolates on Valentines day but this year - following reports Hot Ones host Sean Evans was 'hanging out' with porn star Melissa Stratton - Sean decided to break off their relationship.

According to TMZ sources close to Melissa said: "Sean called her up on Valentine's Day and broke up with her, telling her he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting."

It comes just 24 hours after the relationship was made public. Someone might want to tell Sean Evans to stick with traditional Valentine's day gifts in future as they go down a lot better. Plus no one wants to get dumped on the most romantic day of the year.

The Super Bowl was the most star studded event so far this year. Taylor Swift flew in from Tokyo to watch her man Travis Kelce play but there were also a fair few celebrities watching the game too. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

But eagle eyed fans spotted the host of Hot Ones show Sean Evans, 37, watching the game and with porn star Melissa Stratton.

Hot Ones is an American YouTube series that sees celebrity guests being interviewed whilst they attempt to complete rounds of chicken wings covered in hot sauce. Guests have included Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Sean Evans co-created the show with Chris Schonberger in 2022.

Sean Evans and Melissa Stratton appeared to be hanging out a lot together over the Super Bowl weekend. Melissa shared snaps across her social media of the two of them in Vegas going to the clubs, shopping and the game itself. The porn star is from Kansas and is a huge fan of the Chiefs - you only have to look at her Instagram to see her showing support for the team.

According to TMZ sources claim the pair have been in contact since November and have been hanging out in multiple cities. The insider added that they're “without a doubt dating right now.”