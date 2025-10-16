A year on from One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death, there are many unanswered questions around the fatal day in Buenos Aires.

What is known for sure is that Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

He had been in South America with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, but she had flown home to Florida - possibly after giving him an ultimatum that it was “either me or the drugs” as she was concerned by his substance abuse.

On the day of October 16, CCTV released after his death shows Payne in the lobby of the hotel looking intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Witnesses say staff intervened and told him to go back to his room, but he said he did not want to - and indeed it has been reported that he had previously said he had an aversion to be being confined in hotel rooms. Pictures were published last year showing him being carried back to his room, shortly before he died.

In November last year, the prosecutor's office in Argentina said toxicology tests had revealed alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in Payne's body.

And the opening of an inquest in Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court in Beaconsfield in December revealed that his cause of death was “polytrauma” - several serious injuries sustained by a body at once.

Argentina authorities have ruled out foul play and suicide - but there were several arrests after the singer’s death.

Payne’s friend Rogelio “Roger” Nores, hotel operator Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi were arrested for manslaughter, but the charges were dropped and no action is being taken.

Charges were brought against hotel staff member Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Brian Paiz, who are accused of supplying Payne with cocaine. Both deny the charges but are in custody. The questions that need to be answered at an inquest include what Pereyra and Paiz’s involvement was, as well as any evidence about Payne’s mental state at the time.

While there is no suggestion of wrong doing by Cassisy, there may be questions over why Payne’s management had not arranged for the star to have some kind of company or at least supervision, as it seems his bodyguard was not at the hotel, and nor were any of his representatives.