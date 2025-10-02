Two One Direction members are set to reunite to film a new Netflix show together.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have reportedly already begun filming for the as-of-yet untitled road trip show on the streaming platform, according to The Sun. The documentary will see the two former bandmates travel across the US together and is likely to air in 2016, exactly one decade after the band called it quits.

Zayn and Louis were member of One Direction, one of the biggest boybands of the 2010s, having met and formed on The X Factor in 2010. Zayn left the band in March 2015, while Louis continued to perform alongside Niall, Liam and Harry until they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

A source told The Sun: “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy. Although the idea of ­British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.

“And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”

It is believed that Louis and Zayn, who went on to launch solo careers in music, will discuss their memories of being in the band, as well as remembering their late friend Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel.

The four remaining members were seen together for the first time since 2016 at Liam’s funeral in November last year, with reports suggesting that they have all grown closer once again following their Liam’s death.