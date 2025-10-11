This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s been almost three months since Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne died - and his memoir has just been published.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous memoir, Last Rites, includes the late star opening up about the impact his affair had on his marriage with Sharon.

The publication of the book, on Tuesday (October 7), came on the same day son Jack Osbourne gave a television interview in which he said his mum is “not okay” after the loss of her husband of more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he was appearing on Good Morning America, interviewer Chris Connelly asked Jack how his mum is at the moment. "She's okay, but she's not okay," Jack said. Chris then asked if Sharon can "feel the affection and appreciation" from supporters, to which he replied: "Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love. None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love."

In Ozzy’s memoir the late star said that he realised Sharon "every right to dump" him when she learned of his infidelity, which he said didn’t have anything to do with love or romance and was instead about "filling a void."

But, Sharon, who had only celebrated her 43th wedding anniversary with Ozzy days before he died in July, stood by him. In the book, Ozzy went on to explain why he continued with his affair - and how his wife responded.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) | Getty Images for The Recording A

"At some point you get trapped and you can’t stop seeing ‘em, ‘cos you think they’ll go to the press or whatever. Which is pretty much what happened," he wrote in the book. "Sharon was like, 'What the f*** did you expect, Ozzy? If you’re seeing enough women, one of ‘em’s gonna want more. And that’s the one who’s gonna bring the whole thing crashing down on everyone’s heads.'"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say that he was incredibly fortunate Sharon had been so forgiving. "I broke my wife’s heart, and I’m lucky she forgave me,” he wrote. “I just hope all the people I hurt know how sorry I am — including the kids, who were badly affected. And that’s all I wanna say about any of that, ‘cos bringing it up just causes more pain."

The affair did, however, have an impact on Ozzy and Sharon’s marriage, and led to them separating for a short time in 2016. They took a break from their relationship in May, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction, and in September the couple reconciled.

Speaking out on an episode of talk show The Talk in July 2016, Sharon called Ozzy a “dirty dog”, but said she still couldn’t imagine life without him. "I forgive. It’s going to take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage… I just can’t think of my life without him," she said.

The pair, who who were parents to daughters Aimee, 42, and Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39, went on to renew their vows months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A press release speaking about the book, Jack said that "not many" of his family members had read Last Rites yet, as Ozzy’s death has been a "difficult time for everyone."

But, he urged fans to read it and remember his dad. "My father would want people to smile, laugh, and feel love when they read it. He absolutely hated when people felt sorry for him," he said. "I know some fans will get emotional — it’s hard not to — but he couldn’t stand when people cried in front of him or got sad around him. So enjoy his words. Feel his energy. Remember who he will always be. And never stop loving him."

Sharon marked her 73rd birthday on Thursday (October 9), her first without her husband, who would have turned 77 in December.

Jack also told Rolling Stone that he is "bringing [his mum] back to LA" after being in England with her to celebrate her birthday. He added: “It's ups and downs. She’s just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what’s the new norm, what’s the new baseline, 'What do I do without my person?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire on July 22. His official death certificate also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease as contributing factors.