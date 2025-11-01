Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa has found herself at the centre of a racism row that has caused cosmetic brand Huda Beauty to drop its partnership with the reality TV star.

Huda Beauty took to Instagram to share that is had ended its partnership with Mustafa, who appeared on the 2025 series of Love Island USA. The reality star, 25, has found herself at the centre of a scandal after an incident in which she reacted to a fan calling her Love Island USA co-star Olandria Carthen a racial slur during a live stream.

Huda Beauty said in a statement: “At Huda Beauty, kindness and humanity are at the heart of everything we do. Unfortunately, one of our recent collaborators has displayed behavior that does not align with our values.

“We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa’s recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously. While we don’t believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting. We know that many members of our community and team were hurt and offended by these actions.”

The statement added: “While we valued the partnership we had with Huda, her recent behaviour, and the way the situation has been handled does not reflect our brand’s principles. As a result, we have decided to end our partnership and remove any related content from our social platforms and in-store displays. Accountability is incredibly important in moments like this, and we hope that meaningful change can come from it.”

During the live stream in questions, Huda featured alongside her boyfriend Louis Russell. The pair answered a phone call in which the person on the other end referred to Olandria by using the N-word. Huda and Louis were seen looked shocked before giggling at the moment and hanging up, with Huda adding: “They said a bad word.”

In an explanation offered after the incident, Huda claimed that both she and Louis only heard the racial slur but did not realise that the caller was referring to Olandria, adding that she did also not know who the caller was and they left no caller ID.

Olandria issues a statement, in which she said that the incident was unacceptable. She said: “Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going.

“Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse. I will not let this moment derail my purpose of uplifting my community. I'm standing firm in who I am and using this as an opportunity to call for real accountability and awareness.”

Huda has since offered an apology to her former co-star, saying in a statement: “Olandria – it is now clear that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologize for my immediate reaction. My reaction in that moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny. It was a nervous, uncomfortable reaction that I recognize was inappropriate. I want to be clear that I do not condone or tolerate anyone who uses such language, and I strongly encourage the individual responsible to reflect deeply on their words and the harm they’ve caused.”

She also added that she was making a personal donation the the NAACP and encouraged her followers to do the same.