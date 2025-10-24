A popular TV host has announced that her ovarian cancer has returned for the second time.

Journalist and TV host Christiane Amanpour gave the update about her health on a recent podcast.

CCN’s chief international anchor said that her cancer had returned during an appearance on the “Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story” podcast yesterday (Thursday October 23).

The 67-year-old was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, and was off-air for several weeks as a result. As a result of her second diagnosis she has just been off air for four weeks.

“I have it again, but it’s being very well managed,” she said. “This is one of the whole things that people have to understand about some cancers. I had all the relevant organs removed, but it came back a couple of times in a lymph node,” she explained, saying she’s currently undergoing immunotherapy.

Urging women to get checked, she said: “I decided when I got back in front of the camera after four weeks — which included the surgery and a couple of weeks of recuperation before I started chemotherapy — I decided to say something because I actually wanted to do a service.

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer for a second time. Photo by X. | X

“I wanted to say listen to your body because part of the reason I got such quick care was because I listened to my body and went straight to the doctors.”

Speaking about her treatment, she went on: “Its the opposite of grueling. I have no side effects. I take pills every day. Now, every six weeks, I go into the hospital and have an infusion of the other drug that goes with my particular cocktail of immunotherapy.”

Amanpour’s doctor, Doctor Angela George, an oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, joined her on the podcast and said that the type of ovarian cancer she has is particularly rare. “In our population, it makes up less than 10% of ovarian cancer cases. It’s one where we do see a larger mass on the ovary,” she said.

When she first revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2021, Amanpour said: “I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but really as a shout-out to most early diagnosis”. She also urged other women to learn about ovarian cancer and undergo regular testing “to ensure [their] legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

In her latest podcast interview, Amanpour opened up about the treatment she underwent at the time, which included having several organs removed.

“The surgery went exceptionally well,” she said. “They took out pretty much everything. And I also asked them to take out my appendix. I did that in memory of a friend of mine who had appendix cancer, which is apparently is a one in a million [diagnosis], but she ended up unfortunately dying. … Empty cavity. No cervix. No more pap smears.”

Speaking about the support her family had given her over the past four days, she said: “They [were] priceless. There’s no way I could have got through it without [them]. I cannot tell you … I never actually asked for help before and when I did, I got it from my family, from my friends, from my colleagues. It was touching, but it was really helpful, really amazing. … The community is actually vital. I’m so very lucky that I had that.”