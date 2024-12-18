The former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Jordan North was rescued after jumping into the River Thames in London.

He entered the water near the Hammersmith Bridge after spotting a Labrador, but said he soon became "panicky". The Radio DJ, 34, jumped into the river to try and save the struggling dog from the water.

Fortunately, crew from the RNLI, who were out on an exercise at the time, were flagged down by members of the public. They reached North and the rescued dog in three minutes.

"A big thank you and a massive shout out to RNLI Chiswick who came and rescued me because I was getting a bit panicky," North said while presenting his Capital Breakfast show. He added: "I was getting a bit nervy as well because I thought my legs are going to go, I can't hold on much longer so they got there just in time.

"The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket round me. They're the heroes."

Thames Commander Gavin Simmons alongside Sid Blake, Tom Coe and Cameron Crawley found North sat on a float with the dog on his lap. Video footage of the rescue, released by the RNLI, shows the boat approach the area which was being lit up by members of the public.

One of the crew members is heard saying: "That's what's-his-name off the radio, isn't it?" North is then seen crossing a metal pole to the lifeboat, with the help of the crew.

Mr Simmons said: "We are on call to help all those who find themselves in difficulty on the water 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even our beloved pets. While we'd always encourage people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard instead of entering the water themselves, we're happy that in this instance we were able to help Jordan and the dog safely back to dry land."

(Photo: RNLI/Facebook) | Getty Images

Jordan built his career at BBC Radio 1 before his fame soared when he had a last minute call to appear in the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. The DJ finished in second place.

He shocked fans earlier this year when he left his role as BBC Radio 1 presenter to join rival's Capital. He became the new host of Capital breakfast, while Jamie Laing took over Jordan's spot on drivetime on BBC Radio 1.