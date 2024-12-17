Sports Personality of the Year 2024: Alex Scott, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan set to host awards show
The SPOTY awards ceremony will make history on Tuesday as it features the first ever all female presenting line-up following Gary Lineker's departure.
The Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will air on BBC One on Tuesday December 17 with Alex Scott, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan as hosts for the event. The ceremony celebrates the sportspeople and all of their achievements over the past year.
It will be the first time Gary Lineker hasn't hosted the ceremony in over two decades. Following the announcement he wont be returning to Match Of The Day, the presenter also stepped away from his hosting role of the awards show which he first presented in 2001.
Both Clare Balding and Gabby Logan have been in the industry for many years but TV bosses will be hoping Alex Scott will bring a fresh new and inspiring look to the awards show.
Alex Scott, 40, is best known as the former professional footballer-turned-broadcaster and has quickly become one of the most respected voices in sports media. She has co-hosted Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara and has been a regular host on Soccer Aid, The One Show and Children In Need.
The sports star has been in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne since July 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the AMFAR gala in Cannes in May 2024. A month later high-street brand Marks and Spencer appointed Alex Scott as its first ever activewear ambassador.
Sports Personality of the Year 2024 is available to watch on BBC One from 7pm on Tuesday December 17.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.