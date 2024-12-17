Sports Personality of the Year 2024 is set to air on BBC One from 7pm on Tuesday December 17.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPOTY awards ceremony will make history on Tuesday as it features the first ever all female presenting line-up following Gary Lineker's departure.

The Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will air on BBC One on Tuesday December 17 with Alex Scott, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan as hosts for the event. The ceremony celebrates the sportspeople and all of their achievements over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first time Gary Lineker hasn't hosted the ceremony in over two decades. Following the announcement he wont be returning to Match Of The Day, the presenter also stepped away from his hosting role of the awards show which he first presented in 2001.

The presenters of this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year. | BBC/Paul Cooper

Both Clare Balding and Gabby Logan have been in the industry for many years but TV bosses will be hoping Alex Scott will bring a fresh new and inspiring look to the awards show.

Alex Scott, 40, is best known as the former professional footballer-turned-broadcaster and has quickly become one of the most respected voices in sports media. She has co-hosted Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara and has been a regular host on Soccer Aid, The One Show and Children In Need.

The sports star has been in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne since July 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the AMFAR gala in Cannes in May 2024. A month later high-street brand Marks and Spencer appointed Alex Scott as its first ever activewear ambassador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Personality of the Year 2024 is available to watch on BBC One from 7pm on Tuesday December 17.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now