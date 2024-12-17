Will Gail Platt make it down the aisle for the seventh time as she plans a Christmas Day wedding?

Actress Helen Worth is set to leave Coronation Street after 50 years in the role of Gail Platt but will it be a happy ending? The character is set to walk down the aisle on Christmas Day for the seventh time but her family aren't happy about it. Spoilers ahead.

Gail’s mum Audrey Roberts is dead set against the idea of Gail marrying Jesse Chadwick, and gives her a serious ultimatum. The night before the wedding, still considering her options, Gail receives a mysterious visitor, but will they be able to advise her? According to reports serial killer Richard Hillman is set to return to the cobbles - as a ghost.

Another family at war is the Battersbys as Leanne Battersby seeks revenge after discovering Toyah Battersby’s relationship with Nick Tilsley. Toyah is left shocked this Christmas when DC Kit Green arrests her for theft and fraud by abuse of trust. As she protests her innocence to Nick, she asserts that Leanne must be setting her up – but who will he believe?

Elsewhere David Platt’s marriage to Shona Platt is at breaking point, following a series of secrets, lies and betrayals. Plus Cassie Plummer is plotting against Ken Barlow and Carla Connor makes a shock Christmas confession. Looks like another not so merry Christmas on the cobbles.

Coronation Street will be available to watch from 7pm on Christmas Day. As well as the usual times of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

