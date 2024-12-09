Helen Worth has played Gail Platt for over 50 years and is now preparing to leave the ITV soap on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV has shared a new family portrait and brand new trailer ahead of Gail Platt’s exit on Christmas Day. The family photo sees Audrey Roberts, Max Turner, Sarah, Gail, Nick Tilsley, David, Bethany and Shona all dressed up but none of them look very happy.

Helen Worth is set to leave her role as the iconic character Gail Platt on Christmas Day. The actress has played the character for over 50 years and made her Coronation Street debut in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new TV trailer shows David and Shona's lies threatening to tear their marriage apart as his son Max continues to stand by Lauren Bolton as Joel Deering's murder trial awaits. Nick's ex Leanne Battersby is out to destroy his new relationship with her sister Toyah Habeeb.

Audrey is struggling to deal with the thought of Gail leaving. Gail Platt will leave Weatherfield for good on Christmas Day but will she be happily married for the seventh time or on her own?

This week viewers will also see a new actor as Sarah Platt’s son Harry has been recast. The new actor will make his Coronation Street debut later this week.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now