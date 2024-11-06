An influencer who ran the New York City marathon with a camera crew has been banned from future races.

The social media star Matthew Choi from Texas was disqualified from the New York City Marathon which took place on Sunday 3 November and was banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew. Choi, 29, finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course with a time of 2:57:15, or about 50 minutes behind Abdi Nageeye, the winner of the men’s race.

New York Road Runners, which organizes the venerable race, said in a statement Tuesday (5 November) that Choi violated the group’s code of conduct and competition rules, not to mention those of World Athletics, running’s international governing body. The group said: “One of the incidents brought to NYRR’s attention was that Choi ran with the assistance of two unauthorized people riding the course on electric bicycles, obstructing runners”.

Choi posted several videos of him running the marathon on his social media accounts that immediately drew criticism. One user wrote on Reddit: “As a a runner, seeing him was amazing. Gave me extra motivation to pass him and make sure I never had to see him and his dumb crew for the rest of the race”.

Choi was apologetic on his Instagram account, where he posts videos about running and fitness to his more than 400,000 followers. He acknowledged that the filming endangered other competitors, prevented some from possibly reaching personal best race times, and even blocked some from getting a drink at designated water stations.

He said: “I have no excuses, full-stop. I was selfish on Sunday to have my brother and my videographer follow me around on e-bikes, and it had serious consequences.

“With the New York City Marathon being about everyone else and the community, I made it about myself. And for anyone I impacted, I’m sorry. To be clear, this was 100% on me.”

New York Road Runners said Choi has the right to appeal, but the influencer said he is resigned to his fate. More than 55,000 runners completed the race, which wound through all five of New York City's boroughs. The city’s iconic marathon took the world record for the most finishers, making it the world’s largest marathon event.