A man who is a self-proclaimed “rich kid of Instagram” has been charged with having child sex images and “extreme” porn.

Cheshire Constabulary originally appealed for the public’s help to find 25-year-old Jack Watkin earlier this month after he allegedly breached his bail conditions for a recent charge of fraud. Now he’s been arrested and charged with multiple offences.

The police force state he was arrested on Saturday (October 19) at Macclesfield train station. He has since been charged with nine counts of fraud by false representation.

Watkins was also charged with possession of extreme pornography, making indecent images of children and possession of indecent images of children. He first appeared at Chester Magistrates Court later the same day where he was remanded in custody. He is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday November 18. Watkin has made many claims about his wealth and lavish lifestyle on social meida. Back in 2016 he claimed to own multiple expensive cars worth a total of £1.7 million. He also alleged he had access to his father’s private jet and said he had been selected to appear on a TV show.

In the same year, he also claimed that his family’s wealth had earned them the nickname, “the British Kardashians”. In an interview he gave when he was 17, he said: “I know my life is different to other teenagers because I’m very blessed. I don’t have to worry about jobs and I have unlimited funds. But my life is not easy. My dad has worked very hard to make sure I can have all these nice things.”

He said his car collection included a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, two Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Porsche.

A spokesman for the force previously said on Thursday October 10: “Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace a wanted man from Alderley Edge. Jack Watkin is wanted on breach of bail conditions. The 25 year-old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and green eyes. Mr Watkin resides in Alderley Edge, but is known to visit London on a regular basis.”

Anyone who sees Watkin, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to report it via the Cheshire Police website, quoting IML-1697211 or call Cheshire Constabulary on 101. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.