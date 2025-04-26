Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd announces marriage to Bianca Wallace - just a few years after bitter divorce from Alice Evans
The couple posted a video on Instagram capturing their wedding ceremony. The clip shows Gruffudd and Wallace exchanging vows in a picturesque location overlooking the sea.
During the ceremony, the Welsh actor was seen wiping away tears as he made his vows to Wallace.
The marriage comes two years after the actor’s divorce from Alice Evans, with whom he shares two daughters. Gruffudd, 51, filed for divorce in March 2021 after Evans publicly claimed he had walked out on their family.
Later, Gruffudd accused Evans of “child abuse” after their then-13-year-old daughter Ella filed a restraining order against him. A Los Angeles judge later granted Gruffudd’s request to appoint a child psychologist for their daughters, Ella and Elsie.
In 2022, Gruffudd also obtained a restraining order against Evans. He accused her of encouraging Ella to file her own restraining order and of blocking their daughters from attending therapy.
The actor said: “Although there is an order for the girls to attend therapy, Alice has repeatedly either refused to bring the girls or interfered with my bringing the girls to therapy. Since separation, the girls have missed more therapy session than they have attended and they have had multiple therapists.
“I believe Alice's actions are child abuse and I am gravely concerned for our children.”
Evans has denied any claims of abuse or harming her daughters. Gruffudd and Wallace made their relationship public in 2021, then announced their engagement in January 2024.
