Actor Ioan Gruffudd has obtained a three-year restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans - banning her from mentioning him on social media

Ioan Gruffudd has successfully acquired a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.

The Welsh actor, 48, made the decision to obtain this order and create new restrictions, which will ultimately end the public fall out that has unfolded between them.

In February, Ioan Gruffudd obtained a temporary restraining order against Alice, 54, which claimed that he was continuously receiving messages and verbal threats from her since their split.

It has now been confirmed that harsher restrictions are set to be actioned, which include a ruling preventing Alice from leaking private text messages from their children.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans attend the opening ceremony of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The existing order is set to be updated, as Ioan Gruffudd claims that Alice continues to cause issues, and additional provisions are the best way to help this.

Ioan has demanded that the order includes communications on social media. This means Alice will not be allowed to make any posts on any social media account, ‘including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person.’

The updated version of the order asks that restrictions also protect, Ioan’s new girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

The actor said that since the restraining order was put in place, Alice “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.”

The Vampire Diaries actress Alice, is restricted from posting “text messages or any other communications to the parties’ children, or the children’s text messages or any other communications to Ioan, on any social media account.”

Actors Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd and daughters attending a premiere. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Ioan Gruffudd met his wife actress, Alice Evans, during the production of sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000.

On 14 September 2007, the couple married, and two years later they welcomed their first daughter, Ella Betsi Janet Gruffudd. In 2013, they welcomed their second daughter Elsie Marigold Gruffudd.

The couple, together for more than twenty years, reportedly parted ways in January of 2021.

The break-up is a result of Evans finding out that Ioan was having an affair with her friend, actress, Bianca Wallace - for three years.