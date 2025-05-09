Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Styles shocked fans when he was spotted among the crowds gathered as St Peter’s Square as Pope Leo XIV was confirmed as the new leader of the Catholic church.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 31, was seen in the crowd at the Vatican City as Pope Leo XIV made his first remarks to the crowds gathered to celebrate his appointment. Harry was seen trying to go incognito, wearing sunglasses and a gray cap.

The moment that saw the Grammy Award-winning gather to witness the new pontiffs appointment has sent fans wild. One took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Little did The Pope know he was waving to Harry Styles.”

Another added: “I do love Harry Styles carefree attitude. One of the most famous men on the planet and just does the things he wants to do. Like going and watching The Pope.”

His appearance at St Peter’s Square comes as the star was recently spotted competing in the Tokyo marathon in February. He completed the marathon in under four hours and placed 5159 in the finishing results.

Fans are also excited amid rumours that new music could be coming from the As It Was singer. Rumours spread that he had been set to launch a Las Vegas residency at the city’s Sphere, however these reports were rubbished by his representative, who told US Weekly: “To set the record straight, there has never been plans for Harry Styles to perform at Sphere.”

Singer Harry Styles was spotted in St Peter's Square in Vatican City as Pope Leo XIV was introduced to waiting crowds | Getty Images

Is Harry Styles catholic?

Harry has never confirmed whether he is Catholic or not. In a tweet from 2010, he answered a fan’s question over his religion saying that he was “christened but not really religious”.

He opened up further about his religious and spiritual views in an interview with Chelsea Handler. When asked if he believes in God, Harry said: “I definitely consider myself to be more spiritual than religious.

“I’m not super tied-in to certain rules but I think it’s naïve to say nothing exists and there’s nothing above us or more powerful than us. I think that’s a little narrow-minded.”

He added: “I definitely believe in karma. I think ‘everything happens for a reason’ is a difficult one because there’s a lot of s**t happening in the world that’s so unfair right now. So it’s hard to look at that stuff and think, ‘Well, everything happens for a reason’.

“But I definitely think there’s something, that it’s not just us. It’s kind of crazy to think that it’s just us. I’m not saying I believe in aliens, but you know what I mean.”