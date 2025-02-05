Photos have been circulating online appearing to show Taecyeon kneeling down in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand.

Is K-pop star Taecyeon an engaged man? Well according to photos of him and his girlfriend in Paris, it would seem initially that this is the case. The photos appear to show Taecyeon proposing to his girlfriend and presenting her with a ring in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

However, according to Soompi, Taecyeon is not getting married anytime soon. Soompi has reported that “These photos, taken last year, were initially uploaded by a photographer on their social media account but have since been deleted after spreading online.”

According to Soompi, a representative from Taecyeon’s agency 51K , clarified that “Those photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal.” They explained, “The photos, which were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities.”

“He is continuing to have a good relationship with his girlfriend, as he always has. While we believe that he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage at this time.”

In 2020, Taecyeon’s agency confirmed that he was dating a non-celebrity. 51K said: “It’s true that Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity.” The agency also said: “We are cautious to say anything as this is his personal privacy and his girlfriend is not a celebrity.”

Although he is better known as being a member of boy band 2PM, Taecyeon is also known as an actor who made his debut in the Korean drama Cinderella’s Stepsister. He has starred in TV dramas such as Vincenzo and movies Marriage Blues and House of the Disappeared.