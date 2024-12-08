ITV presenter given massive payrise after concerns that star "might walk away"

One of ITV’s biggest stars has signed a lucrative new contract that makes them one of the highest-paid presenters on telly.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Walsh has signed a juicy deal worth nearly £4m a year to remain as host of The Chase, putting ITV executives at ease amid concerns he might leave the popular quiz show.

The 64-year-old presenter, who has been a key figure on the channel, secured a significant pay raise of up to £500,000 on his previous annual salary of £3.5m. This new deal positions him as ITV’s highest-paid male presenter after Ant and Dec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Walsh is one of ITV’s highest-paid presenters. | ITV/Gary Moyes

Speaking to the Sun, an insider source said: “Bradley is one of the network’s most popular presenters and is hugely likeable. During negotiations for his contract to be renewed, bosses at ITV were concerned he might quit if he wasn’t happy with his package.

“There was a real concern he might walk away.”

Walsh, who has hosted The Chase since 2009, has received multiple accolades for his work, including National Television Awards and TV Choice Awards. His dynamic interactions with the expert Chasers have been credited as a major factor in the show’s enduring success.

In addition to his work on The Chase, Walsh has fronted reboots of classic game shows like Blankety Blank and Gladiators for BBC One. Beyond presenting, he is an accomplished actor, having appeared in Doctor Who and The Darling Buds of May.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec reportedly earn £20m each annually from ITV - following the departures of both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield last year, they are far and away the broadcaster’s highest-paid stars.