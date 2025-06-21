Jack Betts, the actor known for his roles in spaghetti Westerns and soap operas and a brief but memorable appearance in Spider-Man, has died at the age of 96.

Betts died in his sleep on Thursday at his home in Los Osos, California, his nephew Dean Sullivan confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death is believed to be complications related to heart disease.

“He was the love of my life, my protector,” said Alisa Peoples, Betts’ wife and longtime musical partner. “Now he’s my guardian angel.”

Betts, who also went by the screen name Hunt Powers during his film work in Europe, had a wide-ranging career that spanned stage, film, and television. He appeared in more than a dozen spaghetti Westerns through the 1960s and ’70s, starting with Franco Giraldi’s Sugar Colt (1966), where he bluffed his way into the starring role.

He also appeared in Friends’ 2001 episode ‘The One with Joey’s New Brain’ as Tom, according to IMDb.

“In the hotel next to mine was Clint Eastwood,” Betts recalled in a 2021 interview. “He’d go up to his mountain and do his Western and I’d go up to my mountain and do my Western. But while his films had distribution all over the world, my films were distributed (everywhere) except Canada and America.”

Betts also had a prominent presence in daytime television, playing Dr Ivan Kipling on One Life to Live from 1979 to 1985, with additional appearances across General Hospital, Guiding Light, All My Children, and others.

In film, he played Boris Karloff in the Oscar-winning Gods and Monsters (1998), and turned up in Falling Down, 8MM, Batman Forever, and Office Space. His brief scene as Oscorp board member Henry Balkan in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) saw him deliver the line: “You’re out, Norman,” before the Green Goblin wiped out the company’s board.

On Broadway, he performed in Richard III, Sweet Bird of Youth, and Dracula, where he once stood in as the Count himself, which he considered a career highlight.

Born Jack Fillmore Betts on April 11, 1929, in Jersey City, New Jersey, he said he was a distant relative of U.S. President Millard Fillmore. He moved to Miami at age 10, later studying theatre at the University of Miami before receiving a three-year scholarship to train at The Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg.

Betts shared a close friendship with actress Doris Roberts, known for Everybody Loves Raymond, with whom he lived and often attended events until her death in 2016. “We were best friends to the very end, we had wonderful times together,” he said.

His survivors include his sister Joan, who turns 100 this year, and his nieces and nephew.