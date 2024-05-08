Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish will be forced to pay more than £1,000 after he admitted to a speeding offence.

Grealish, 28 of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, did not attend the four-minute hearing at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning (May 8), but pleaded guilty through his lawyer. He was caught by a mobile speed cameras traveling at 44mph through a 30mph zone on Station Road in Wythall on the morning of July 17, 2023.

Prosecutor Andy Saunders said that there were no other aggravating factor in relation to the speeding charge. A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

Grealish’s barrister, John Dye, said of his client: “Mr Grealish means no discourtesy by not attending. I am instructed to enter a guilty plea on his behalf in relation to speeding. I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake.”