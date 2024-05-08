Jack Grealish: Manchester City star fined for speeding in Range Rover Sport near Birmingham
Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish will be forced to pay more than £1,000 after he admitted to a speeding offence.
Grealish, 28 of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, did not attend the four-minute hearing at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning (May 8), but pleaded guilty through his lawyer. He was caught by a mobile speed cameras traveling at 44mph through a 30mph zone on Station Road in Wythall on the morning of July 17, 2023.
Prosecutor Andy Saunders said that there were no other aggravating factor in relation to the speeding charge. A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.
Grealish’s barrister, John Dye, said of his client: “Mr Grealish means no discourtesy by not attending. I am instructed to enter a guilty plea on his behalf in relation to speeding. I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake.”
The footballer was fined £666 , which was reduced down from £1,000 after entering the guilty plea, alongside being old to pay £110 in court costs as well as a victim surcharge of £266, a total of £1,042. He also received five penalty points on his licence, which was clean at the time of the speeding offence.
