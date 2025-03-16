EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa and TOWIE star Dan Osborne have split up after eight years of marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's claimed that Jacqueline, 32, has remained in their family home with their children, while Dan has moved out and is living nearby. Dan is believed to have packed his bags just last week just months after the couple were said to be "shocked" by speculation that they had split. In January this year, the couple who have in the past been plagued by speculation about their relationship denied that they had split up.

"Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye," a statement said. It added: "They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change. Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other's and their children's best interests at heart. There will be no further comment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa and TOWIE star Dan Osborne have split up after eight years of marriage. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty

A source close to the couple said: "Jacqueline and Dan are on a break and are spending time apart from each other. It’s not been easy for them lately and they have made this difficult decision." They added that neither Jac nor Dan know what will happen in the future but their break was "needed."

Just hours before the news emerged, Jacqueline looked utterly heartbroken as she took to social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum of two, posted an array of snaps look glum. Captioning the pictures 'Saturday', the actress wore a black and white stripped short sleeve top paired with light blue jeans. While she had a face of makeup, her expression was far from happy.

Jacqueline, famous for playing Lauren Branning on EastEnders and Dan, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex married one another back in 2017 at a Cheshire manor house. The couple are proud parents to Ella, nine, and Mia, six, while Dan shares son Tommy, 11, with an ex-partner.