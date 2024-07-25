James Bond: Former 007 actor George Lazenby retires from acting after a fall caused brain injury
Lazenby starred in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, succeeding Sean Connery as the second actor to take the mantle of 007. The Australian actor announced his retirement via social media, saying, “It hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work.”
Posting on X, the former James Bond star added: “It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.”
In December 2023, Lazenby experienced a fall that led to a brain injury, requiring hospital treatment before he returned to his home in Los Angeles. In recent years, Lazenby has remained out of the spotlight, particularly after being accused of making offensive comments during an on-stage interview in Australia in 2022.
On Her Majesty's Secret Service marked Lazenby's first major acting role, and he decided to leave the part after the 1969 film. Despite this early success, he found it challenging to secure significant roles afterward. His other notable films include The Man from Hong Kong in 1975 and Gettysburg in 1993.
Hailing from New South Wales, Lazenby stated he was blacklisted from the industry for being difficult to work with. In a statement he said: “I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today.”
