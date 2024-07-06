Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood writers rejoyce - AI clearly isn’t coming after your jobs anytime soon.

Rumours are continuing to circulate about the next James Bond film, with speculation that Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey is now in the running for the mantle of 007. It comes months after Aaron Taylor-Johnson was reported to be claiming the role, with some news publications suggesting that he had already signed the paperwork.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Bailey - who plays Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s raunchy period drama - is a late entry in the race to become 007, and is not only rather popular with the bookies but also among fans. But while the subject of casting remains firmly on everyone’s lips, people aren’t talking as much about the screenplay itself.

James Bond movies can really peak and trough in terms of their quality; for every Casino Royale and Thunderball you get a Quantum Of Solace. For whoever is next cast in the role, a strong opening movie will be critical to their success.

With Hollywood and the wider media industry gripped by the fear of AI taking over and making us all redundant, I decided to put ChatGPT through its paces, and ask it to come up with a synopsis for the next movie in the James Bond franchise. Here’s what it came up with...

At this point we’re going to issue a warning to fans - read on at your own peril.

Movie title - James Bond: Eclipse of Deception

Synopsis: In the shadowy world of espionage, where nothing is as it seems, MI6's most formidable agent, James Bond, faces a challenge unlike any before. Eclipse of Deception takes Bond on a perilous journey across the globe, uncovering a sinister conspiracy that threatens to destabilise world order.

This synopsis sets the stage for an action-packed, emotionally charged James Bond film that blends classic spy intrigue with contemporary cyber threats, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.

Plot: The film opens with a high-stakes chase through the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, where Bond narrowly escapes an ambush by a group of highly trained assassins. His mission: to retrieve a stolen list of covert operatives before it falls into the wrong hands. The list is rumored to be in the possession of a shadowy organisation known as Eclipse, which operates from the darkest corners of the internet.

As Bond delves deeper into the mystery, he encounters Celeste Hawthorne, a brilliant and enigmatic hacker with her own agenda. Initially at odds, Bond and Celeste are forced to work together when they realise their goals align: she seeks revenge against Eclipse for the murder of her brother, a former MI6 agent.

Their quest takes them from the opulent casinos of Monaco to the rugged terrain of Iceland, where they uncover Eclipse's chilling plan - to launch a cyber-attack that could bring the world's financial systems to their knees. Along the way, Bond and Celeste's partnership grows from mutual distrust to deep respect, and eventually, a complex romantic entanglement.

Bond's investigation reveals that Eclipse is led by a ruthless mastermind, Viktor Novikov, a former Russian intelligence officer with a personal vendetta against the West. Novikov's plan is not just about financial ruin but a bid to seize control of global power by exploiting the chaos.